Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $65,569.87 and $20.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 211.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

