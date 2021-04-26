Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $13,554.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

