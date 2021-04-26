Raven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,360.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $31,360.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00282383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.58 or 0.00995965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.54 or 0.00725234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,859.68 or 1.00532026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

