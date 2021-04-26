Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $7.61 million and $116,771.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,791.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.04686397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00454666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $838.80 or 0.01559361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.88 or 0.00741538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.00489109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00418013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

