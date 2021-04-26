Ravencoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $287.31 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $287.31 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00284367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,643,055,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.