Raydium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.50 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $456.85 million and approximately $53.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $12.63 or 0.00023542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01008789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.21 or 0.00684572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,642.79 or 1.00004153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,177,043 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.