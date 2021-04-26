Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 47,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,667. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.