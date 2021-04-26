Raymond James Increases Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $14.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $411.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,632 shares in the company, valued at $626,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

