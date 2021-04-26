Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.45

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.45 and last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 374934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $6,601,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

