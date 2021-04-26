Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Progressive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 179,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 182,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

