Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $2.12 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

