RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $195.93

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $195.93, but opened at $204.88. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $204.88, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.49.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

