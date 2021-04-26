REAL Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, REAL has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $407.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

