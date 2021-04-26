Realty Income (O) to Release Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:O opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

