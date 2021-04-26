Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Reaches $1.47

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002747 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $6,571.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00074912 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,434,687 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

