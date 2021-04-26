Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

4/14/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $595.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $523.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.80 and a 200 day moving average of $478.94. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.