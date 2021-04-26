Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lennox International (LII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lennox International (NYSE: LII) recently:

4/19/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Lennox International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lennox International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $334.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.32 and a 1-year high of $339.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.28 and its 200 day moving average is $291.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

