Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NiSource (NI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NiSource (NYSE: NI) recently:

4/22/2021 – NiSource had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/16/2021 – NiSource had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NiSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nearly 75% of NiSource's investment is recouped within 18 months through rate, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The company plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further boost the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. NiSource's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. The pandemic lowered demand from the commercial and the industrial customers.”

3/29/2021 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Get NiSource Inc alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.