Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – TAL Education Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAL Education Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/29/2021 – TAL Education Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

3/24/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TAL stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,986,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

