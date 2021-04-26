Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (PPRUY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY):

4/22/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/7/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/7/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/8/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering SA has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kering SA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.