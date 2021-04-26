Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Repsol (REPYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2021 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/13/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/12/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2021 – Repsol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.27. 51,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

