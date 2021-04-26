Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGCO (AGCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):

4/14/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AGCO's earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to be between $7.00 and $7.25, reflecting year-over-year growth of 39% at mid-point. Net sales for the current year is expected to lie between $10.2 billion and $10.4 billion. Stabilization of U.S farm sector on the back of improved commodity prices will lead to higher agricultural equipment demand in the near term. Further, AGCO’s investments in technology, product innovations, smart farming solutions and cost-control initiatives to drive margins will stoke growth. However, the company expects bleak demand in European markets in the current year as higher feed costs will challenge dairy producers. Also, higher material costs and uncertainties related to the pandemic might hurt AGCO's results.”

4/13/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $165.00.

3/5/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,584. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $157.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

