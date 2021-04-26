Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CommScope (COMM)

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/14/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/9/2021 – CommScope had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00.

4/8/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 87,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,960. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $10,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

