Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $675.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00.

4/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $630.00 to $600.00.

4/19/2021 – Netflix was given a new $586.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/15/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “positive” rating.

4/13/2021 – Netflix was given a new $685.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $485.00 to $472.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $485.00 to $472.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $508.62. 169,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.49 and a 200 day moving average of $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

