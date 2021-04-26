Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers Communications (RCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) recently:

4/23/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/17/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.28. 233,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,506. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

