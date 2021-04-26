Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSE (SSEZY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS: SSEZY) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

3/26/2021 – SSE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,952. SSE plc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

