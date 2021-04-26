Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK):

4/19/2021 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/15/2021 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $98.00.

3/1/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical’s earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. The NAKAN acquisition has also enabled it to expand its product portfolio. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. Westlake Chemical also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet.”

Shares of WLK opened at $93.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 79.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

