Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00.

4/13/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $144.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

