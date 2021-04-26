Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

3/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Welltower stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

