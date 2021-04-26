Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anthem (ANTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM):

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $450.00.

4/20/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $375.00 to $425.00.

3/25/2021 – Anthem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $379.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the current scenario, telehealth services are expected to contribute to its growth. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern.”

3/9/2021 – Anthem was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

3/4/2021 – Anthem was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

Anthem stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,694. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.9% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 434,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

