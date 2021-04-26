Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV):

4/26/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 439,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

