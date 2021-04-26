Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC):

4/23/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/22/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

4/21/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/20/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

3/2/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Get Cimarex Energy Co alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.