Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fairfax Financial (FFH)

Fairfax Financial (TSE: FFH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$550.00 to C$600.00.

4/15/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$610.00 to C$630.00.

4/7/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$450.00 to C$694.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$576.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$545.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$470.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

