Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

4/26/2021 – Liberty Broadband had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Liberty Broadband had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

3/3/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

