Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Travelers Companies (TRV)

4/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers’ first-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio is a concern.”

4/21/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $155.00.

3/30/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers’ have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. The company remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

3/12/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock worth $15,262,709. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

