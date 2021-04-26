Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating.

4/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.50.

4/19/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.50.

4/13/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter is suffering from intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. In order to boost user growth, the company is investing more in the development of new and innovative customer-centric products, which can keep margins under pressure in the near term. Twitter’s continuing investments on product development, international expansion, security measures and marketing & sales is expected to negatively impact profitability in the near term. Nevertheless, its initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

4/6/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $80.00.

3/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $80.00.

3/9/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

3/8/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $71.00.

2/25/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,293,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,561,602. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get Twitter Inc alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 80,010 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.