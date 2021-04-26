Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) recently:

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $394.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $420.00 to $450.00.

4/9/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $394.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $400.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $345.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

