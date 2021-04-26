Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,915.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

