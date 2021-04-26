Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,915.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
