RED (RED) Trading 26.5% Lower This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. RED has a total market cap of $841,740.26 and approximately $34,426.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.77 or 0.00457500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002623 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

