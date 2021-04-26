Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

