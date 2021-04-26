Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,040.10 or 1.00342185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00133740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001896 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004690 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.