ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0080 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $231.87 million and $3.10 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,847.02 or 1.00150253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $662.54 or 0.01232264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00513469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00379413 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00131899 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003529 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

