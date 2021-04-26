Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDFN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

RDFN traded up $6.12 on Monday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 133,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Redfin has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

