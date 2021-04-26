Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $691.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 691 ($9.03) and last traded at GBX 684.25 ($8.94), with a volume of 258672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678.40 ($8.86).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Get Redrow alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.