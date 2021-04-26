Reef Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $398.74 million and approximately $82.44 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00085064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00740825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

