Reef (REEF) Market Cap Hits $394.94 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $394.94 million and approximately $84.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

