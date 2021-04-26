Refereum Price Up 0.6% This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $95.74 million and approximately $79,150.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

