Regal Beloit (RBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $148.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

