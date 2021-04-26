Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO Sells $465,000.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

