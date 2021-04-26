Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $477.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,862. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.81. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

